Collins jokes she 'won't get physical' in final leaders' debate with Ardern

National Party leader Judith Collins today joked she "won't get physical" in the final leaders' debate with Labour's Jacinda Ardern this evening.

This evening, the two leaders will go head-to-head in the final TVNZ leaders' debate of the 2020 election campaign.

"Well wait and see how it is," Collins told reporters asking what she'll bring to the table in the debate.

"I'm preparing to put forward a very positive vision for the future of New Zealand and at the same time accepting that we're about to go through very difficult, challenging economic time."

Collins also described her campaign as "relentlessly positive" and Ardern's as "love and hugs".