Collins 'empowered' as she erects election hoardings - 'It’s been a long time coming'

Judith Collins armed herself with a drill today, heading out in her home electorate of Papakura, Auckland to put up her new election hoardings.

The replacement hoardings come as Todd Muller announced on Tuesday he’d be stepping down as leader.

“It’s very empowering, actually, having a drill. I love this,” the new National leader told reporters as she put up a sign with her name on it.

Ms Collins said the drill’s button was like a trigger.

“Reminds me of a taser,” she said, laughing.

Elsewhere in Auckland, hoardings with photos of herself and deputy leader Gerry Brownlee’s also went up.

She said she was “thrilled” to be able to put the hoardings up.

When asked if it was a long time coming to have her name up as leader, she said “yeah, it’s been a while”.

“It’s been good that it’s been a long time coming because it means I’m really prepared.”

Of the party’s campaign, Ms Collins pledged it would be “clean” and would focus on the country's recovery post-Covid-19.