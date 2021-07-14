Collins: 'Demand the debate' campaign isn't about replicating Brash iwi/Kiwi era

Judith Collins says National’s new “demand the debate” billboard campaign isn’t just about Treaty issues, despite what an email to wealthy donors from the party’s former leader Don Brash says.

Your playlist will load after this ad

On Sunday, National unveiled its “demand the debate” billboards, with Collins arguing Kiwis were "being left out of important decisions by the Labour Government".

The billboards focus on a number of subjects, including what National is calling the Government’s “ute tax” and its cancellation of major infrastructure projects. Also included are a number of issues relating to Māori: Māori wards, the Māori Health Authority and the leaked independent report He Puapua.

An email leaked to Stuff yesterday revealed Collins had asked Brash to raise $300,000 to help fund the billboards. In an email sent in May to potential donors, Brash said the billboards would address “Treaty of Waitangi issues”.

read more Māori to be consulted first on controversial co-governance report

When asked this morning why she enlisted the help of Brash, who fronted the infamous 2005 iwi/Kiwi billboards, Collins told Breakfast her party’s billboard campaign was about a wide range of topics.

“New Zealanders are being shut out of the debate. If they ask about the He Puapua report, if they ask about some of the changes the Government has brought through, even the ute tax, all these things are coming through, they get shut down,” she said.

Collins said He Puapua was an example of this, with the Government signalling it would consult with Māori first about the report before they create a declaration plan that will go to the wider public next year.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Brash sent his email “months and months ago”, she added.

Collins said the campaign was about making sure “Wellington” didn’t decide what direction the country would head in without consulting everyday Kiwis.

But it comes amid an opinion piece in the New Zealand Herald yesterday that detailed what had allegedly happened at one of National’s regional conferences in May.

Simon Wilson reported that MP Andrew Bayly had botched the pronunciation of long-serving MP and senior cabinet minister Nanaia Mahuta.

“Nanna, manna, nan, um, nanny, manny, man, oh dear, whatever," Bayly reportedly said at the conference when talking about Mahuta. He then added: "There's no media here, is there?"

“Andew Bayly - he was stumbling over the name, he got embarrassed by that,” Collins said when asked about the incident this morning.

read more Bridges says Labour ministers 'a bit religious' about He Puapua report

She said Bayly wasn’t trying to make a joke about Mahuta’s name.

“[Bayly is] one of the most straightforward people ever … he’s not nasty.”

Collins said Bayly had contacted Mahuta to explain what had happened.

Judith Collins. Source: Breakfast