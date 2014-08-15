College opens in booming Rolleston

It's opening day for the first secondary school and fifth primary school in Rolleston, the booming town on the southwest outskirts of Christchurch.

Education Minister Hekia Parata is opening Rolleston College today and it's also opening day for primary school Lemonwood Grove School.

Rolleston College is set on 6.4ha on the corner of Broadlands Drive and Springston-Rolleston Rd.

There'll be a site blessing, announcement of Whare name and a "return of sod" near main entrance followed by the planting of lancewood tree and waiata.

Ms Parata is scheduled to arrive just after 9am and will declare the college open and unveil a plaque about an hour later.

The college is starting with a roll of about 225.

Many people have settled in the west of Christchurch after the 2011 earthquake caused liquefaction in the east of the city where houses have been cleared in some areas.

From Monday more than 8,000 children will be travelling to school in the Selwyn District west of Christchurch.

Selwyn school road safety co-ordinator Stephanie Hautler is reminding drivers to watch out for children and slow down near schools, early childhood centres and school buses.

Local children will be travelling to school by bus, bike, car, scooter and on foot.

School travel safety tips:

* Reduce your speed around children

* Park well back from crossings and intersections so children can be seen

* Ensure children walking, scooting or biking wear their safety vest to help them be seen

* If dropping children off by car, ensure they get out on the footpath side of the car

* Encourage your children to use crossing points and kea crossings and always look out for vehicles in driveways