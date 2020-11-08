College hostel in Waikato closed after Covid-19 exposure

Otorohanga College, in Waikato, says it's being "proactively cautious" in temporarily closing its hostel after Covid-19 exposure within the school's community.

Otorohanga College. Source: Google Maps

In a Facebook post this morning, the school said a Covid-positive person who was on a flight from Wellington to Hamilton may have been in contact with those who attended a community meeting in Kāwhia.

The post said the case did not attend the hui.

"As a precaution, and in the interest of keeping safe, we are asking everyone who has had contact with anyone at the meeting to urgently get Covid tested and to isolate until you get a negative test," the post says.

"As a precaution the hostel will be temporarily closed until we can ensure it is safe to reopen.

"If you have had contact with anyone from our coastal communities in the last 24 hours, please get tested and remain isolated."

Principal Traci Lidall this morning told 1 NEWS there is “very limited risk” to the students but they’re taking every precaution.

She says the students are “about four steps removed” from the actual infected person - described as a member of their school community.

The school was told about the link this morning and closed the school hostel, where 40 students normally stay.

They are planning on re-opening on Wednesday if the potential case returns a negative test. The students are studying from home via the internet in the meantime.

Meanwhile, the Waikato District Health Board said there had been “a bit of mis-information” around the situation. It said it would be releasing a statement soon.

Yesterday there was one new community case of the virus confirmed in New Zealand.

The new case was a close contact of a staff member from the Jet Park Hotel who was confirmed to have contracted Covid-19 the day before.

Both are workers with the Defence Force, the Ministry of Health said. While the first case works at the quarantine facility, yesterday's case is based at Defence House in Wellington, which has 1300 people working there.