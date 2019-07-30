TODAY |

Coldest polar blast of winter starts disruptive march up the country

Heavy snow has begun falling in parts of the South Island as the coldest polar blast of winter starts a disruptive march up the country.

Footage taken by 1 NEWS at Crown Range Summit, Queenstown, shows motorists crawling along in treacherous conditions as the snow settles on the road.

MetService warns heavy snowfalls could disrupt travel in areas forecast to receive a dumping today and could cause damage to trees and powerlines. Cold conditions may also cause stress for livestock in those areas.

Areas expected to see significant snowfall today above 400 metres are the Kaikōura Ranges, the Canterbury high country and foothills, and also northern parts of Central Otago.

Those in Canterbury high country and plains above 200 metres from the Waimakariri River southwards, and Central Otago north of Omakau are to expect 15 to 20cm of snow to accumulate about and above 400 metres, with even deeper snow expected at higher levels.

Heavy snow watches are in place for the remainder of Central Otago, the Southern Lakes, Fiordland and inland parts of Clutha and Southland.

Periods of rain are expected for the main centres in the North Island from Auckland to Wellington.

The blast of wintry weather is expected to last the rest of the week.

For more information on your local forecast click here.

