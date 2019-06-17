'Cold week ahead for most' MetService warns, with southerly change on its way

The temperature is set to drop for most of the country this week, with snow forecast for parts of the South Island.

According to MetService a low pressure system expected tomorrow will bring a strong cold southerly change.

"Cold week ahead for most," MetService said in a tweet today.

Tomorrow, a deepening low-pressure system crosses the South Island producing a strong cold southerly behind it, MetService advises.

There's a Heavy Snow Watch in force for Canterbury and the Kaikoura Ranges tomorrow evening.

"The whole South Island can expect to see wet and windy weather tomorrow, with snow lowering to as low as 300 metres in inland parts of Canterbury, with the heaviest snow above 500 metres," MetService Meteorologist Kyle Lee says.

"Although it is not common to get snow this low at this time of year, we've seen it before during those cooler, more unsettled spring seasons."

As the low pressure makes its way northwards on Wednesday, the North Island will have its turn for severe weather. Rain and strong winds will move over the Island with snow lowering to affect the highest roads over the Central Plateau at about 800-900 metres.

"Maximum temperatures over lower parts of the North Island on Wednesday will be as low as 6C below average for this time of year. Wairarapa, Masterton and Dannevirke can expect about 10C with a drop to around 0C overnight," says Lee.

Temperatures around the country will remain cool for the rest of the week.

But there's good news in store for Labour Weekend with MetService advising the weather will be more settled.