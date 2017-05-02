 

Cold snap hits the country with Alexandra dropping to -3.1C overnight

South Island mountain towns bore the brunt of the cold snap currently affecting the country overnight, with Alexandra dropping to -3.1C.

An image from a webcam at Lake Dunstan near Alexandra provided by Contact Energy, taken just after 6am this morning.

An image from a webcam at Lake Dunstan near Alexandra provided by Contact Energy, taken just after 6am this morning.

MetService measurements from 5am this morning show Alexandra was the coldest place in the country on 2.9C, with the cold feeling more like -5C.

By 6am, that measurement had dropped further to -3.1C - and it felt like -7C.

As of 5am, Queenstown was -0.7C, but also felt like -5C, and Christchurch was just 0.7C but felt like -2C.

Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather update.
Dunedin got off lightly, comparatively, with a 5am reading of 5.5C.

Further north, Wellington was greeted by a temperature of 6.3C, which felt like 5C, at 5am measured in Kelburn, while in Auckland it was 8.4C, but felt like 7.

MetService last night issued a heavy rain warning for Fiordland from later today, with up to 120mm of rain expected overnight tonight.

A weather watch is also in place for the Canterbury plains and high country, north and central Otago, the southern lakes, Dunedin, Southland and Fiordland for northwesterly gales developing today.

The current cold snap is due to a burst of polar air flowing northwards over the country, but clear skies and light winds are expected in many parts of the country today.

Another front is due to start making its way across the country from the west from tomorrow, bring possible heavy rain to central New Zealand.

