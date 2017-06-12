Cold front brings heavy rain and severe gusts to parts of New Zealand

The MetService has warned there will be a "swarm" of showers over New Zealand today as a front covering most of the South Island moves north this afternoon.

A second front is expected to make its way across the South Island this afternoon, bringing with it a cold and unstable south-westerly flow with heavy rain and severe gusts.

Severe northwest gales, heavy rain and possible thunderstorm warnings are in place for most of today.

An "exceptional" amount of rain and strong cold winds are expected for the Wairarapa, Hawke's Bay, coastal parts of Southland, Nelson, Banks Peninsula/Port Hills in Christchurch from this afternoon through to early tomorrow.

A strong wind warning is in place for coastal parts of Southland, Clutha, Dunedin and Bluff, with gusts expected to reach 120 km/h.

Strong gales are also expected for Marlborough and Wellington today.

Heavy snow in parts of Southland and Otago south of Cromwell is likely above 500 metres from midday today through to early tomorrow morning.

Thunderstorm warnings for Auckland, Waikato, Taranaki and Whanganui are also in place.