Cold front from Antarctica set to move up NZ, bringing drop in temperatures

Temperatures are expected to plunge in the South Island as a cold front makes its way from the Antarctic.

The cold front is set to move northwards up the country over the course of today, allowing air coming from the Antarctic ice shelf to impact the entire country.

South to southwest gale force winds are forecast to bring bitterly cold conditions across much of the South Island, MetService says.

Strong, cold winds are expected for much of the east coast of the South Island, before moving into Wairarapa and Hawke's Bay later today and tomorrow.

Fresh snow is also expected throughout parts of Canterbury and Alexandra, with snow accumulations possibly reaching warning criteria above 200 metres in parts of Southland and Fiordland.

Motorists have been advised to drive to the conditions as road snow warnings have been issued for all the major passes throughout the South Island.

MetService issued a warning yesterday as large south to southwest waves are expected to spread northwards over coastal areas of New Zealand today and tomorrow.

Sea swells of up to 8 metres are forecast for the far south coastline, with slightly smaller swells expected for the east coast of the South Island.

Meanwhile, southerly swells in the capital are forecast to rise to 6 metres and last for "long periods" of around 15 seconds tomorrow morning before easing slightly by Wednesday evening.

Showers will be largely contained to the south and east coasts of both islands from tomorrow, with fresh snow and strong, cold winds expected in Southland and Otago.