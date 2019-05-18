Cold case arrests: Two charged with Angela Blackmoore's murder

Two people are due to appear in court today charged with the murder of Angela Blackmoore - 24 years after she was brutally stabbed to death in her Christchurch home.

Ms Blackmoore was 10 weeks pregnant when she was stabbed 39 times in the kitchen-dining area of her home in the east Christchurch suburb of Wainoni on 17 August, 1995.

Her son, Dillon, who was aged two at the time, was asleep in a bedroom and unharmed.

Yesterday the police arrested a 45-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman in connection with Ms Blackmoore's murder.

This follows an extensive investigation into her death, which saw the police speak to over 100 people of interest.

In May 2019 police offered a $100,000 reward for information about the murder. The reward expired earlier this month on 16 October, with no-one getting the money.

In a statement released this morning, a police spokesperson said they would like to thank members of the public, who recently came forward with information that led to an arrest.

The spokesperson said the police's thoughts are with the Blackmoore family who continue to mourn Ms Blackmoore's death.

The man and woman who have been charged are due to appear in the Christchurch District Court later this morning.

Ms Blackmoore was found dead by her partner, Laurie Anderson, when he returned to their home after work at about 11.20pm.

On the anniversary of her death in 2015, Mr Anderson told RNZ he was still living in the house where his partner had been killed - it had positive memories as well as negative, he said.

"You can't condemn a house because of one night. The house didn't murder her, it's the people who came in who murdered her."

Solving the crime would not make a huge difference to his life now, he said, but it would mean a lot for her son to have some answers.