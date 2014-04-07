'Cold blooded' killer jailed at least 17 years for murdering of Greymouth mum

A "cold blooded" killer has been handed a life sentence with a non-parole period of 17 years for the murder of a woman in Greymouth last year.

Justice Source: 1 NEWS

George Warren, 45, pleaded guilty to the murder of the 43-year-old mother of three last October.

His crime was described as "inhuman and cowardly" by Justice Gerald Nation, NZ Herald reports.

The High Court in Greymouth heard victim statements that said the 43-year-old’s three sons still cried for their mum.

West Coast Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Jacqui Corner said the small West Coast community was left shattered and baffled by this crime.