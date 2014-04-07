 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Cold blooded' killer jailed at least 17 years for murdering of Greymouth mum

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A "cold blooded" killer has been handed a life sentence with a non-parole period of 17 years for the murder of a woman in Greymouth last year.

Justice

Source: 1 NEWS

George Warren, 45, pleaded guilty to the murder of the 43-year-old mother of three last October.

His crime was described as "inhuman and cowardly" by Justice Gerald Nation, NZ Herald reports.

The High Court in Greymouth heard victim statements that said the 43-year-old’s three sons still cried for their mum.

West Coast Area Investigations Manager Detective Senior Sergeant Jacqui Corner said the small West Coast community was left shattered and baffled by this crime.

"I would like to thank the investigations team who worked tirelessly on this case," she said. 

Related

West Coast

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Sydney, NSW, Australia - February, 22 2014: Sydney supports Ukraine Maidan during G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, rally

Boy, 5, dies after being stabbed in domestic incident in Sydney

2
1 NEWS

Most watched: Asteroid, caught on video, slams into rural South African farm at 50 times the speed of sound

02:24
3
Mark Lucas spent 35 years in the sport, but in the end he walked away.

Man who led review into All Blacks failed 2007 World Cup to investigate allegations against Cycling NZ & High Performance Sport NZ

4
A man walks past a Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. store in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Nov. 30, 2009. Harvey Norman Holdings Ltd. is Australia's biggest furniture and electronics retailer. Photographer: Ian Waldie/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Harvey Norman accused of paying staff for training sessions with pizza, as list of NZ companies allegedly forcing unpaid overtime grows

5

Brisbane's phantom 'poo jogger' outed as corporate bigwig quits job after identity revealed

Live stream: 1 News at Midday

Watch TVNZ's lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

Beauden, Scott and Jordie Barrett become the first trio of siblings to start a Test together against France this weekend.

Test Preview: Underdone All Blacks will do it tough against France in first Test of 2018

Campbell Burnes breaks down the first Test against the French tomorrow at Eden Park in Auckland.

01:01
Jokes aside, Ngani Laumape pays credit to the humbleness of the Barrett brothers.

'I'll get in trouble' - Damian McKenzie coy over All Blacks new tricks set to be unveiled

"We’ve had a couple of camps...so there's a few new things we've got up our sleeve."


02:24
Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.

Good sorts: Dunedin retiree’s labour of love for old film

Maurice Hayward rescues old film from dusty boxes and derelict garages and brings them back to life.


00:41
The NZ fullback fired a devastating blow against Australia, setting up a crucial try to give the Kiwis a 27-18 win at the Junior World Cup.

Baby Blacks pip Junior Wallabies in thrilling final pool match at U20s World Cup

Late try lifts Baby Blacks to 27-18 win over Australia in Perpignan, France.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 