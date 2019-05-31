TODAY |

Cold and windy Queen's Birthday weekend ahead for much of the country

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
Auckland
Wellington
Dunedin and Otago

With official start of winter at the stroke of midnight, Cardrona ski field in Otago has just had a fresh dumping of snow with more forecast over the long weekend - and the cold is being felt across much of the country.

Met Service has issued a severe weather watch - warning of gale force winds for central New Zealand and significant snow about northern areas of the South Island.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    The wet, rainy and snowy conditions are likely to settle down late next month. Source: 1 NEWS

    "A trough, preceded by strong northwesterlies, is expected to move onto central New Zealand from the Tasman Sea late this afternoon to evening, then cross the country during Saturday," MetService says.

    "An associated low should move east across the upper South Island tonight and move to the east of the North Island late Saturday, bringing cold and strong southerlies to many parts of New Zealand. Significant snow is expected to fall about higher parts of Canterbury and the Kaikoura Ranges."

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      If the snow keeps coming, skiers may be able to hit the slopes by tomorrow. Source: 1 NEWS

      MetService has issued a strong wind watch for parts of the North Island on Saturday and into Sunday. The affected areas include: Hawke's Bay south of Hastings and Tararua District; Southern Whanganui, Manawatu, Kapiti-Horowhenua, Wairarapa, Wellington as well as Banks Peninsula and the Kaikoura Coast.

      MetService meteorologist Peter Little says, "Temperatures over much of the South Island will remain in single digits on Saturday, with maximums of just 6 or 7 degrees forecast for Invercargill and Queenstown."

      Wellington (file picture).
      Wellington (file picture). Source: istock.com
      More From
      New Zealand
      Weather News
      Auckland
      Wellington
      Dunedin and Otago
      MOST
      POPULAR STORIES
      1
      Steven Ian Cameron
      Man who died after Christchurch garage fire ran through wall of flame, asked if dog was safe
      2
      “They’re just boobs, half of the population has them,” she told Barbara, who complained about a low cut top.
      Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry responds to unusual viewer feedback about her cleavage
      3
      Memory Brown says the Budget will give her an extra $10 per week, just enough for milk and bread.
      Auckland mother of nine disappointed at lack of support after today's Budget announcement
      4
      Albert Almora Jr. said as a father, seeing the young girl get hurt left him speechless.
      Distraught MLB player collapses in tears after foul ball hits girl in the stands
      5
      Rupeni Caucaunibuca.
      Former Blues star Rupeni Caucaunibuca reveals he's bankrupt to warn others
      MORE FROM
      New Zealand
      MORE

      Rainbow church group sceptical of Destiny Church invitation to LGBTQI conference

      Three of four people charged in Wellington kidnap, torture case plead not guilty
      With only 40 left, DOC were surprised to see eggs in nests this season.

      Up to 90% of northern New Zealand seabirds at risk of extinction, report reveals
      05:59
      Master navigator Hoturoa Barclay-Kerry talks about the new initiative from the Minister of Culture and Heritage.

      Kiwis get chance to sail aboard Māori double-hull canoe as part of first contact commemorations