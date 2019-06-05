TODAY |

Cold and wet weather continues today, with snow warnings for South Island

Brace yourself for more cold and wild weather, as MetService warns of snow showers across the country.

At least 20 houses in Northland were damaged by stormy weather yesterday, with a powerful low pressure system from the tropics delivering winds of up to 100 kilometres an hour.

There are still significant power outages in parts of the North Island.

Overnight, Alexandra and Timaru had temperatures as low as -3C.

Desert Road/State Highway 1, Lindis Pass/SH8, Crown Range Road and Milford Road still have road snowfall warnings in place, MetService says.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    In Northland tornadoes tore roofs off houses. Source: 1 NEWS

    A series of fronts are set to move up the South Island this morning, bringing rain to western and southern areas. There is a low risk of thunderstorms and rain in Westland, Fiorland and Stewart Island.

    There is a low risk of thunderstorms, with the possibility of heavy showers and small hail, in the south of the South Island this afternoon and evening.

    According to MetService, the fronts over the South Island will likely move onto the North Island this afternoon. That will bring a risk of showers and thunderstorms for the northern half of Westland, Buller and Nelson during the afternoon and for Waitomo, Taranaki and Kāpiti Coast in the evening.

      Your playlist will load after this ad

      The tip of the Sky Tower copped the wrath of today's miserable conditions. Source: Twitter/Andrew Stanley

      In Auckland and the Far North, there is a chance of showers during the day but all places will see rain tonight.

      Friday is forecast for showers across the country, and fresh snow is expected in the upper South Island.

        Your playlist will load after this ad

        Breakfast weather presenter Matty McLean says this weather is expected to continue on Friday. Source: Breakfast
