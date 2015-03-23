Colac Bay residents stop burglars in their tracks

Source:NZN
Police are praising residents of Colac Bay in Southland who foiled a burglary of a holiday home using a tractor.
Burglary
Two women and a man have been arrested and face charges relating to the alleged burglary and others in the region.
A neighbour spotted them inside a Colac Bay holiday home on December 7 and rang police and also the local pub.
Six residents banded together and parked a number of vehicles, including a tractor, across the property's driveway, blocking the group's getaway route.
The residents apprehended two of the offenders who quickly surrendered. The third, who was armed with a tomahawk he swung at one resident, fled and then returned and was disarmed.
