Codes for filing out census online set to arrive at NZ homes

Kiwis can fill out the 2018 census online and letters containing access codes are set to arrive in mailboxes across the country from today.

Census form. Source: 1 NEWS

The letter and access code will be sent to every household and contain all the information people need to take part in the census, Stats NZ says.

Billed as a snapshot of the nation, the census counts every person present in New Zealand at midnight on the night of March 6.

Every person is required by law to take part.

The most recent census was in 2013, but this census will be different because Stats NZ is encouraging as many people as possible to take part online, census general manager Denise McGregor says.

"Instead of a census collector delivering paper forms before census day, and then returning to collect them after the day, we're sending all households an access code letter," she said.

"It contains all the information a household needs to take part in the census online."

The access code can be used by everyone in a household.

Paper forms will still be available for those who prefer them.

For the first time, Stats NZ is also asking everyone in New Zealand if their homes are damp or mouldy.