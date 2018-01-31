 

Cocky cockatoo takes luxury cruise around NZ after being denied entry

A cocky cockatoo is enjoying a luxury sail around New Zealand after stowing away on a cruise ship out of Brisbane.

Cockatoo (file picture).

Source: istock.com

However, it hasn't all been smooth sailing for the Australian galah after it was captured, confined to its own cabin and refused entry into the country.

The drama started on January 25 when the cruise ship alerted the Ministry for Primary Industries about its feathery stowaway as it approached Milford.

MPI's Andrew Spelman says strict confinement was needed to prevent the galah flying the coop on arrival and potentially spreading avian diseases.

"The only way for the ship to enter New Zealand was to have the bird euthanised or secured and bonded to the vessel," he said.

Thankfully for the galah, crew members were able to be capture and secure it in an unoccupied cabin.

"We needed photographic evidence of its containment and the name of an officer responsible for looking after the bird. There was also a requirement for MPI officers to check on the bird and its containment facilities at every new port visit in New Zealand," Mr Spelman said.

He said the crew's adherence to the MPI directives had mitigated any biosecurity risks.

And despite behaving like a galah all week, it seems a happy ending is in store for the cocky.

An MPI officer determined it had a microchip number matching a missing bird from Brisbane, meaning it can sail home to Australia later this week.

"We have word from Australian officials that it can be reunited with its owner in Brisbane when it returns home, as long as it passes an examination by a departmental vet," Mr Spelman said.

