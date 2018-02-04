 

Cocky cockatoo reunited with owners after taking luxury cruise around NZ

A cocky cockatoo that enjoyed a 14-day luxury sail around New Zealand after stowing away on a cruise ship out of Brisbane has been reunited with her owners. 

The Australian gala was confined to its own cruise boat cabin after being refused entry to NZ.
The pet galah hatched biosecurity concerns on both sides of the Tasman.

The drama started on Januray 25 when the cruise ship alerted the Ministry for Primary Industries about its feathery stowaway as it approached Milford. 

MPI's Andrew Spelman saidlast week, strict confinement was needed to prevent the galah flying the coop on arrival and potentially spreading avian diseases. 

"The only way for the ship to enter New Zealand was to have the bird euthanised or secured and bonded to the vessel," he said. 

Thankfully for the galah, crew members were able to capture and secure it in an unoccupied cabin on board the board. 

The ship's captain contacted Australian and New Zealand biosecurity officials and they were able to track down the owners since Harri had a microchip and leg ring identifying her as a pet.

The agriculture department's acting head of animal biosecurity, Jackie South, said  "On return to Australia she passed a veterinary examination, and has now been returned to her owners, who themselves have just returned from a cruise.

"Perhaps Harri felt she too needed a holiday, but Australia and New Zealand treat biosecurity very seriously, especially in regards to foreign species."

Galahs are native only to Australia.

