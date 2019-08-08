TODAY |

Cocaine worth $3 million washes up on Auckland's Bethells Beach

Several packages containing up to $3 million of cocaine washed up on a West Auckland beach last night.

Police have confirmed to 1 NEWS they have found a total of 19 packages containing cocaine on Bethells Beach.

Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter of Waitematā Police said that it's believed the amount found would have a street value of $3 million.

Police have since been at the scene looking for further drugs on the beach, and will be on the beach periodically all day today.

"Police with the assistance of NZ Customs have conducted a thorough search of the beach and surrounding areas in an effort to locate any further packages," Mr Parmenter said.

"There is a small possibility that further packages may turn up on the beach and we ask any members of the public to contact us immediately if they do.

"Eagle helicopter will be in the area today conducting a search of the wider area and we will be sending regular patrols in the coming days to continue to check for further washed up items.

"Our inquiries are ongoing to identify where these drugs have come from."

Anyone with information can contact police on 09 839 0697, or information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers of 0800 555 111.

Packages containing cocaine washed up on a beach on Auckland's west coast. Source: NZ Police
