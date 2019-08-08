TODAY |

Cocaine packages found on Auckland beach were tossed off inflatable boat near NSW coast in August 2018 - police

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Australia
Crime and Justice

Packets of cocaine were tossed overboard from a boat off the coast of New South Wales in August, before it washed up on a West Auckland beach this week.

Yesterday police said they found 20 packages containing cocaine on Bethells Beach on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter of Waitematā Police said that it's believed the amount found would have a street value of $3 million.

Now, police can say how the packages came to be washed up in New Zealand. 

They believe the drugs were destined for Australia. 

"In August 2018, a rigid inflatable boat was seen by Australian Border Force and Defence patrols off the northern New South Wales coast heading towards the mainland, and authorities were sent to intercept it," Mr Parmenter said today.

"The two occupants of the inflatable were seen offloading the cocaine into the sea, and they were arrested.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It’s thought the drugs are worth up to $3 million. Source: 1 NEWS

"Of the cocaine that was offloaded, the majority has been recovered.

"Some was located along parts of the eastern coastline of Australia, from northern Queensland down to New South Wales.

"The product found on Bethells Beach appears to have been part of this same shipment and has drifted here over the last year, as the markings and packaging of the drugs is consistent with that seized in Australia."

Police carried out a thorough search of the beach, including from the air, and will continue patrolling the area.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The packages, found along Bethells Beach in West Auckland, are estimated to be worth $3 million. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Air New Zealand data breach: Over 100,000 Airpoints customers potentially affected
2
Detective Inspector Paul Newman said New Zealand is being targeted by international crime syndicates.
Man arrested trying to flee country, police say, after $144 million Auckland meth bust
3
The young Kiwi footballer scored a penalty in his home debut at the Allianz Arena.
Kiwi Sarpreet Singh scores as Bayern Munich humiliate amateur side 23-0
4
Lake Tekapo is situated in the heart of MacKenzie Country, halfway between Christchurch and Queenstown. The crystal clear turquoise waters of the Lake, contrasted with the snow capped peaks of the majestic Southern Alps will surely captivate you. Lake Tekapo also has one of the world's most spectacular night skies. It is amazing how clear it can be and the number of stars visible to the naked eye during one of those nights is incredible.
Snow forecast to hit parts of South Island including Dunedin over the weekend
5
The group says the country is in the middle of a climate emergency.
Nineteen people arrested as climate protestors halt train carrying coal in Christchurch
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:29
The young male walked into a Walmart and filmed the panic, and after leaving he was held at gunpoint by another man.

Man who walked into US store with loaded rifle and tactical gear arrested after bystander holds him at gunpoint
02:02
Tech companies have turned their backs on websites that host hate speech.

In wake of latest mass shootings, Spark promises to block 8Chan in NZ if it comes back online
00:32
The Associate Environment Minister said today the Government would instead look into a product stewardship scheme.

Single use plastic bans 'hugely time consuming, not efficient'

00:29
Now playing in Perth, the 34-year old is prepared for a Wellington comeback.

Ex-All Black Jeremy Thrush open to provincial return: 'Keep up with the young fellas'