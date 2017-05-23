 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Cocaine accused 'didn't know' he was transporting drugs despite being offered $500k

share

Source:

NZN

An American man arrested in New Zealand's biggest cocaine bust says he did not know he was transporting drugs despite being paid $50,000 and offered half a million more to start a business.

Investigators used every trick in the book to track those allegedly behind the $14m drug haul.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ronald Cook Senior, 56, and 44-year-old Augustin Suarez-Juarez of Mexico were arrested last July after Customs found 35 kilograms of cocaine, valued at $14 million, inside a large brightly decorated horse head statue arriving by plane.

They are on trial charged with possessing and supplying cocaine, but deny the charges.

Today, Cook told the High Court at Auckland his purpose in New Zealand was to help Suarez-Juarez move the artistically crafted horse head statue.

But it was only shortly before arriving in the country that he was offered $50,000 payment for his role moving it after being told the horse head contained laundered cash, he said.

He said he needed the payment to fix the roof on his Hawaiian home and denied knowing the statue actually contained cocaine and not cash.

He was also offered about $500,000 as seed money to set up a business to import paint into New Zealand, despite having only a very loose concept of how the business could work, he said.

I repent to God for it, but yes I did"
Ronald Cook Senior, accused

But Crown prosecutor David Stevens asked Cook if he thought the deal sounded ridiculously good and likely to be "highly criminal", given he was being asked to simply move an art piece and then set up a business he had no experience or plan for running.

And you also "seriously considered getting your son involved in this" plan, Mr Stevens asked Cook in reference to earlier testimony about seeking his son's help.

"I repent to God for it, but yes I did," Cook said.

Mr Stevens earlier in the trial alleged Cook and Suarez-Jaurez flew into New Zealand on two occasions in May and June 2016, first to move the horse head statue to an apartment and then to supply cocaine extracted from it.

Instead, they were caught as part of a high tech Customs and police sting, he said.

It began when Customs - with the help of a sniffer dog - discovered the packages of cocaine in the horse head.

They then repacked it with 34 packages containing flour and one containing polystyrene and a tracking device, before sending the statue on its way so that it appeared it had not been interfered with.

Police next monitored Cook and Suarez-Juarez's movements until they were finally arrested trying to leave the country, Mr Stevens said.

The trial continues.

Related

Crime and Justice

00:45
Investigators used every trick in the book to track those allegedly behind the $14m drug haul.

Man accused of smuggling cocaine in horse head statue says 'greed got the better of him'

00:45
Investigators used every trick in the book to track those allegedly behind the $14m drug haul.

Elaborate plan executed by police and customs for NZ's biggest cocaine bust, court hears
Diamante-encrusted horse which held $14 million worth of cocaine

Trial over NZ's biggest cocaine seizure due to start today

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
Oracle tactician Tom Slingsby posted a video showing what happens when you "run out of oil to control the foils".

Raw: 'We found the limit' - Oracle nosedives in similar fashion to Team NZ mishap during America's Cup testing

2
Julian Savea of the Hurricanes in action. Super Rugby match, Blues v Hurricanes at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 15 April 2017 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Hurricanes desperately trying to score as Chiefs hold on to lead heading into final 10 minutes

00:23
3
The woman in New Jersey, US fell 2 metres into a gas access hole and was seriously injured.

Watch: Distracted woman seriously hurt after tumbling into footpath hole while texting

04:22
4
The Conservative Party is expected to win more seats than Labour but it could cost PM Theresa May her job.

UK election: Conservatives lose majority, Labour leader 'ready to serve' but PM not quitting

00:27
5
Highlanders coach Jon Preston believed the centre had been a standout performer in recent weeks.

Watch: 'He's bitterly disappointed' - Highlanders assistant coach shocked by Malakai Fekitoa's All Blacks omission

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.


03:17
The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.

'She didn't run a very good campaign' – Theresa May projected to win UK election despite poor effort on the road

The Conservative leader is tipped to hold onto power, despite not having the best campaign.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ