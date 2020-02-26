TODAY |

Cobb & Co making a big comeback around NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

Dining trends come and go just like that, but one classic Kiwi dining experience is making a massive comeback.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The chain is opening yet another store, this time in Porirua. Source: Seven Sharp

At one point it seemed Cobb & Co would disappear off the map - but today the chain is opening yet another restaurant in Porirua.

The location will be the ninth in New Zealand, in what has been a resurgence of the chain that ran into trouble some years ago.

“The response has been overwhelming, we've had to limit bookings so we can take walk-ins as well,” Porirua Cobb & Co owner Dave Hawthorne told Seven Sharp.

The restaurant originally closed down in Porirua 20 years ago.

Today, the mayor will officially reopen it again.

Join Julian Lee for a nostalgic tour around the new premises in the video above.

New Zealand
Business
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:38
Cobb & Co making a big comeback around NZ
2
Auckland film student tackles tall poppy syndrome in new documentary
3
Winning numbers for $42 million Lotto Powerball jackpot revealed
4
Lines out the door at NZ's luckiest Lotto shop as Kiwis dream of $42 million win
5
Sydney woman on trial, accused of injecting young daughter with urine
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Winning numbers for $42 million Lotto Powerball jackpot revealed
02:12

New Zealanders urged not to panic if KiwiSaver funds take a hit from coronavirus outbreak

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman reveals she has multiple sclerosis

01:54

Lake Ōkaro returned to Te Arawa by the Crown