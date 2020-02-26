Cobb & Co making a big comeback around NZ

Dining trends come and go just like that, but one classic Kiwi dining experience is making a massive comeback.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At one point it seemed Cobb & Co would disappear off the map - but today the chain is opening yet another restaurant in Porirua.

The location will be the ninth in New Zealand, in what has been a resurgence of the chain that ran into trouble some years ago.

“The response has been overwhelming, we've had to limit bookings so we can take walk-ins as well,” Porirua Cobb & Co owner Dave Hawthorne told Seven Sharp.

The restaurant originally closed down in Porirua 20 years ago.

Today, the mayor will officially reopen it again.