Coastal Wellington residents told to be evacuation ready ahead of storm

People living along the south coast of Wellington are encouraged to have a bag packed in case they need to evacuate their homes tomorrow.

Huge waves pound Wellington coast Source: 1 NEWS

Powerful waves, strong winds, and snow are forecast for much of the country, as a blast of Antarctic air rolls over Aotearoa in the next few days.

Large swells are forecast, building from tomorrow morning until Wednesday evening, and waves could be as high as six-metres along Wellington's south coast.

Wellington Region Emergency Management's Jeremy Holmes said people should be prepared.

"Basically people living close to swell and surf-exposed coastline should be prepared for the possibility of wave overtopping and flooding, damage to property, the depositing of debris and driftwood, sand and gravel could also make access difficult or dangerous and there could be some possible road closures."

MetService issued a warning for the 41 hours from 6am on Tuesday to 11pm on Wednesday.

The southerly swells were due from Baring Head to Sinclair Head at Ōwhiro Bay, and the biggest risk period was due to be high tides on Tuesday 8.24am and 8.54pm and on Wednesday at 9.18am and 9.48pm. Swells would ease by Wednesday, dropping to around 4 metres.

Interislander sailings for Tuesday have been cancelled, and Wednesday cancellations are likely.

The 10.30pm Kaiarahi sailing from Picton on Monday will be the last before the cancellations come into effect, Kiwirail said.



"These are very large, high-energy waves, and can catch people unawares if they're walking on beaches or driving along coastal roads. There's also the potential for waves to affect land or property near coasts, MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said

The winds driving the swell are also a potential risk, MetService said. Exposed places on the south and east coasts of the South Island may have severe gales at times, while parts of Nelson, Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds, and the east coast of the North Island from the Wairarapa to Napier, are also at risk.