Coastal search goes on for father, daughter two weeks after they set sail in catamaran

Police are continuing to search a lengthy stretch of New Zealand's northern coastline for a father and daughter who set sail in a catamaran from Kawhia Harbour on the Waikato coast two weeks ago today.

Alan Langdon, 46, and Que, six, left Kawhia on December 17 in their six-metre catamaran but have had no contact with their family since.

It has since emerged Que's parents have been in a custody battle and this is not the first time the pair have gone missing.

Police are searching from Kawhia to Cape Reinga and the eastern coastline to the Bay of Islands.

They say the boat could have gone anywhere from the west coast of the North Island to North Cape and down the eastern coastline.

The airforce have been assisting with the search and on Thursday they searched a large area on the west coast of the North Island, from Kawhia north.

The police say they are continuing to actively look for the catamaran and its occupants.

A spokesperson says police "are looking at a multitude of possible scenarios" and continue to request assistance form the public and especially the boating public for sightings of the boat.