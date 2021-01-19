Coastal erosion fears as huge waves pound West Coast

There are fears of coastal erosion as massive waves pound the West Coast tonight.

Standing out in the wild weather at Greymouth's Grey River Bar, 1 NEWS reporter Thomas Mead says it's been a rough day off the coast today.

Winds as high as 120km/h and 10 metre swells have caused fishing boats to seek shelter in the region's harbours.

"One of the main concerns with these kinds of waves is coastal erosion with many of the townships on the West Coast being very low lying," Mead says.

Civil Defence told 1 NEWS its monitoring the situation as the wild weather is set to continue into the night.