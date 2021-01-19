TODAY |

Coastal erosion fears as huge waves pound West Coast

Source:  1 NEWS

There are fears of coastal erosion as massive waves pound the West Coast tonight.

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS reporter Thomas Mead filed this report from Greymouth. Source: 1 NEWS

Standing out in the wild weather at Greymouth's Grey River Bar, 1 NEWS reporter Thomas Mead says it's been a rough day off the coast today.

Winds as high as 120km/h and 10 metre swells have caused fishing boats to seek shelter in the region's harbours.

"One of the main concerns with these kinds of waves is coastal erosion with many of the townships on the West Coast being very low lying," Mead says.

Civil Defence told 1 NEWS its monitoring the situation as the wild weather is set to continue into the night.

1 NEWS meteorologist Dan Corbett says the system is making its way north and will bring rain and wind to much of the North Island overnight and into tomorrow.

New Zealand
West Coast
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Clothes belonging to missing Wellington kayaker found on seabed
2
Teenage cyclist dies after being hit by a car in Tauranga
3
Car travelled wrong direction for about 10km before Wellington motorway crash that killed two
4
RuPaul’s Drag Race judge 'really freaked out' adjusting to NZ's Covid-19 freedoms
5
Critically endangered birds killed by drivers exploring Canterbury braided river
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Clothes belonging to missing Wellington kayaker found on seabed

Some Kiwis in UK left frustrated after Air NZ sold flights from old schedule, that've now been cancelled

Businesses in Gore out of lockdown after armed police respond to 'serious incident'
00:55

Properties evacuated as strong winds fan large scrub fire near Lyttelton