Coalition NZ website domains snapped up after political party launched

Website domains have been quickly bought after Destiny Church's Hannah and Brian Tamaki launched their political party, Coalition NZ.

The party is set to be led by Hannah Tamaki, who would not reveal the seats the party would contest or the people the party would be standing.

Shortly after yesterday's announcement, comedian Tim Batt purchased www.coalitionparty.co.nz, which redirects through to a TVNZ clip on YouTube of podcast The Male Gayz, hosted by Chris Parker and Eli Matthewson and produced by Batt.

Batt told RNZ this morning, "When you've got a set of people who have launched a political party without any announced policies, who talk about fried chicken in their maiden speech but don't have a website and are famous for linking fatal earthquakes to gay people for some reason, I think that deserves to be called out and mocked."

Other domains that have been bought, such as www.coalitionnz.co.nz, www.coalitionnewzealand.org.nz and www.coalitionnewzealand.co.nz, currently show a picture of Brian Tamaki with enlarged eyes and a pointed tongue, with the words "join mi party 2 stop Jacinda", written beside.

It also says, "Kelvin Davis said means things to me", and links through to a donation page for Rainbow Youth.

The page, www.coalition.org.nz, named "Not the Coalition Party NZ", has "THERE'S MORE THAN ONE WAY TO STUFF A PIG" written and also links through the The Male Gayz Youtube clip.

Coalition New Zealand campaign manager Jevan Goulter told 1 NEWS, "Last time I checked election campaigns were not won with websites, I am advised as is the leader that we have the first domain name registered which we wanted."

Party secretary Anne Williamson told 1 NEWS said it was a requirement that parties standing candidates have a website.

"Coalition New Zealand is not excluded from this requirement and secured the first domain name that it sought when the Party was launched."

