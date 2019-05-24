Coalition New Zealand Party leader Hannah Tamaki defends party's lack of policies, calls for people to join

They don't yet have any policies, and are still calling for members, but Coalition New Zealand's party leader Hannah Tamaki is already talking about big changes she wants to see in New Zealand.

She revealed on TVNZ1's Breakfast today she never wanted to be a politician, and only decided to lead the party a week ago, but says her passion for helping people is why she's stepping up.

"The only way you can make a difference is from the top."

The party, formed by her and husband Brian Tamaki - who is the leader of Destiny Church, was officially launched yesterday.

Ms Tamaki says talks had been going on for a while about how to make a difference, and that's when the idea of forming a party arose.

But, when questioned on what the party stands for and its policies, she says they need time.

"Those are things that we have to work at as a team. We've still got people joining the team so I think it would be really unfair me to start spouting what our policies are when I haven't given people that want to be a part of the team the opportunity to express what they're doing."

She also kept tight-lipped on who had expressed interest in joining the newly formed party.

"I know that people will see that we've been to the steps of Parliament a few times, and taken thousands of people, because we've worked for 40 years on the ground with people and then you see the politicians come out and then they go back in and shut the door, and people have said to us "you realise that once they shut the door that's it"."

"Did I aspire, did I want to be a politician? No I didn't, but I do want to continue to help people so that's how we got to me doing this.

"Reality is you can't do things on the outside. We've worked 40 years on the ground, on the outside with people from all walks of life. I think that if it's time, that if I really believe my conviction, to try and get in there. I'm going to try my best, I'm going to try win people, I want people's votes, I want them to take a chance on me."

She says, despite only deciding to lead the party a week ago, she resonates with Kiwis because she is a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, has worked on the ground for many years, has common sense and New Zealand values.

"I want people to know that, yes, I am a Christian, I've got a firm belief, but New Zealand is about all people, it's not just about one type of person.

"There are some strong [Christian] values and I know people struggle with that, but remember I'm not imposing my values on people. They're my values that I choose to live by, and when people live other values ... different religions even, it doesn't mean I'm going to ostracise them from the Kiwi lifestyle."

When asked how well she would relate to New Zealanders and represent the most vulnerable communities with her party given her opulent lifestyle, Ms Tamaki says, "Reality is, there's thousands of people driving beautiful cars. Why shouldn't I be one of them? What's the problem with that? Because I am Maori?"

Breakfast host Hayley Holt says, "there's no problem with that, it's just that if you want to represent Kiwi values and the vulnerable and family values of New Zealand - most people might not be able to relate to that."

Mrs Tamaki responded: "Well I think there will be a lot of people that will be able to relate to it because the thing is if you work hard, you want to buy a nice car, you can save and get that but the first thing people should do is get a house."

When asked if a nice car is a goal, she said, "well no, I'm not saying it's a goal. I think to house a family, to put food on the table - that's the most important thing."