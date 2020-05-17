TODAY |

Coal mine defends plan to expand in Canterbury despite environmental concerns

Source: 

Coal miner Bathurst Resources is defending its plans to expand its Canterbury Coal Mine into another 18 hectares of forest, farms, and wetland.

Source: istock.com

The 38 ha mine at Coalgate, near Darfield, supplies 95,000 tonnes of low sulphur coal annually to regional customers, including dairy factories.

Environmental groups feared for fragile eco-systems - including aquatic life in nearby waterways - if it gained the resource consents needed to expand.

Forest & Bird's Canterbury and Westland manager Nicky Snoyink was among several lobbyists opposing the plan.

Snoyink said aquatic species in Selwyn District's waterways were already under enough strain.

But Bathurst Resources chief executive Richard Tacon rejected that and said the mine's "active footprint" would not change significantly.

Older workings at the mine would be rehabilitated.

Bathurst Resources also said the mine provided Canterbury customers with relatively clean-burning coal.

Climate action group Extinction Rebellion said members might occupy the mine if it was allowed to expand.

A spokesperson, Siana Fitzjohn, said it would be wrong to let the coal industry grow during the climate emergency.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Environment
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'She waits like everyone else' - Jacinda Ardern turned away by Wellington cafe due to Covid-19 restrictions
2
White Island survivor shares emotional reunion with dog after six months in hospital
3
Sex workers relieved to return to work at Alert Level 2
4
Actor and comedian Fred Willard dies age 86
5
More refugee families to be reunited in NZ as Government doubles quota
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Farmer's young son shows devastation of Hawke’s Bay drought through photos - 'The struggle is real'

South Auckland budgeting service charity forced to move out, uncertain of its future
03:09

Painful double blow for Auckland bowls clubs as mandatory water restrictions come into force
01:41

'Totally false' 5G conspiracy theories blamed for series of 'infuriating' cell tower arsons across NZ