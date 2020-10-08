TODAY |

CNN reporter's battle with raccoon has Breakfast hosts in stitches

Source:  1 NEWS

A CNN reporter’s battle with a raccoon had the hosts of Breakfast in stitches this morning.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Joe Johns growled at the raccoon as it interrupted his report, and at one point threw an object at it. Source: Breakfast

Joe Johns was caught on camera growling at a raccoon as it interrupted his report on the White House lawn overnight.

At one point the frustrated reporter throws an object at it.

John Campbell, Jenny-May Clarkson and Kimberlee Downs couldn't stop laughing over the light-hearted news story.

"Katie Bradford has just come into the studio so we'll arrange a raccoon to charge her," Campbell suggested.

Watch the entertaining stand-off in the video above.


New Zealand
Animals
North America
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:53
Two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - and one 'historic' case
2
Baby girl who died in tragic stroller accident in Auckland named by police
3
Ardern acknowledges Labour asks supporters to show up for campaign walkabouts
4
'I call that a cure' - Trump wants his experimental Covid-19 treatment free for Americans
5
Mike Pence, Kamala Harris face off on Covid-19 in VP debate
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:53

Two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today - and one 'historic' case

Full video: Dr Bloomfield gives update on Covid-19 situation in New Zealand
00:23

Pair face court over NZ First Foundation saga

'Devastating for workers': 6000 complaints filed against bosses since start of March