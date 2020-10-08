CNN reporter's battle with raccoon has Breakfast hosts in stitches

A CNN reporter’s battle with a raccoon had the hosts of Breakfast in stitches this morning.
Joe Johns was caught on camera growling at a raccoon as it interrupted his report on the White House lawn overnight.
At one point the frustrated reporter throws an object at it.
John Campbell, Jenny-May Clarkson and Kimberlee Downs couldn't stop laughing over the light-hearted news story.
"Katie Bradford has just come into the studio so we'll arrange a raccoon to charge her," Campbell suggested.
Watch the entertaining stand-off in the video above.