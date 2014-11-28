Cluster of Covid-19 cases linked to St Patrick's Day celebration in Waikato

Waikato DHB has identified a cluster of Covid-19 cases in Matamata, with most linked to a March 17 St Patrick's Day event at the Redoubt Bar.

A file image of beer being poured into a glass. Source: Photos.com

There are 23 confirmed cases in the area and the public health team in the area is now working on contact tracing.

That contact tracing has so far indicated that the original source of the infection had travelled from overseas.

Leena Singh, Incident Controller for the response, said "with the Alert Level 4 lockdown now in effect, residents of Matamata can be assured that they are already undertaking the safest possible practice by isolating and should continue to follow the national guidance.

"To ensure they limit any further transmission people should avoid travel, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

"Please stay in your bubble as this is the most effective way to eliminate the virus."

Any Matamata residents with symptoms of Covid-19 should contact Healthline or the GP.

A Community Based Assessment Centre would also become operational in Matamata today from 3pm at 11 Tainui Street, and it is expected to operate for the remainder of the week.

Writing on Facebook on March 27, the owners of the bar confirmed one of the cases was a staff member.

"We have been in daily contact with the District Health Board and have been reassured that everyone is doing what they should be now - self isolating and watching for symptoms," they wrote.

"Our hearts go out to the other Matamata businesses who are in the same boat.