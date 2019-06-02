TODAY |

Clothing, cooking utensils found in search for missing boatie in Southland

Items of clothing and cooking utensils have been found in the search for a missing boatie.

A boat with a man and woman, both believed to be in their 60s and from Christchurch, went missing on Lake Hauroko, in Southland, on May 31. Police said they found one body on June 2.

Invercargill Police Sergeant Ian Martin said in a statement today police have concluded a two-day search that resumed on June 17 to locate one person following a boat that went missing with two people aboard.

Despite the discovery of the clothing and cooking utensils, no person or boat was located, he said.

"The items were found within close proximity to where the body of a woman was found at the southern end of the lake on 1 June."

Six members from the Police National Dive Squad and four members from the Invercargill Search and Rescue team took part in the search operation.

"During the two-day search divers covered a large area of the lake, however due to the depth of the lake the team could not explore further," Mr Martin said, adding police will be reviewing their options before resuming the search operation.

Maritime New Zealand is investigating the incident, alongside police who are investigating on behalf of the coroner.

Members of the public who come across debris while out boating on the lake are urged to contact Invercargill Police on (03) 211 0400.

