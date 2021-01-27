Closure of Orewa Countdown a false alarm as possible Covid-19 case didn't shop at store

A Countdown store in Orewa closed as a precaution tonight after being told one of the possible Covid-19 community cases shopped at the store, before the supermarket chain was advised that the case hadn’t visited.

Countdown in Orewa. Source: 1 NEWS

The reported visit by one of the two possible Covid-19 community cases between 1pm and 2pm on Monday led to the store being closed.

“We took the precaution to close our Orewa store early tonight while this was being confirmed and to stand down the team,” Countdown's general manager safety Kiri Hannifin said.

“We’ve just been advised that our supermarket was not visited, which is great news for our team and community. We’d rather be safe than sorry, and it’s reassuring to know that our evolving Covid response works fast and puts safety first.”

Earlier this evening, the Ministry of Health confirmed that two possible Covid-19 cases in the Auckland community today are being investigated after positive test results.