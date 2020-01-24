TODAY |

Closure of Auckland Airport's runway causes flight delays

Source:  1 NEWS

Auckland Airport's runway is open again after its closure earlier this afternoon meant planes were unable to land.

A graphic showing the flight paths of aircraft inbound to Auckland on January 24 2020, with long holding-pattern trails visible. Source: FlightRadar24

The airport confirmed to 1 NEWS that the runway is open again following the closure.

Air New Zealand told 1 NEWS: "Auckland Airport runway was temporarily closed due to debris found on the runway".

"This has reopened and services are resuming with some minor delays".

In an earlier statement Air New Zealand said a number of its regional services have been affected due the runway closure.

"Six turboprop aircraft due to arrive at Auckland Airport were diverted to Tauranga, Rotorua and Hamilton, where they will refuel before continuing to Auckland"

"Four regional flights due to depart Auckland Airport have also been delayed."

There has been no impact to the airline’s jet services.


New Zealand
Transport
Travel
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
US couple injured in Whakaari/White Island disaster making 'amazing progress'
2
Dashcam captures truck driver’s terrifying near miss in Waikato as two other trucks barrel towards him
3
Thomas Markle fears the next time Meghan, Harry will see him is when 'he's lowered into the ground'
4
Rafael Nadal kisses Aussie Open ball girl on cheek as apology after wild shot hits her face
5
Airport screening an ineffective method of preventing spread of deadly coronavirus - NZ expert
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:32

Man charged after passenger dies following police pursuit near Taupō

04:07

Kiwis need to consider ditching 'quarter-acre dream' to buy housing, expert says

US couple injured in Whakaari/White Island disaster making 'amazing progress'

02:44

Sweltering temperatures expected for Auckland Anniversary long weekend