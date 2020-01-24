Closure of Auckland Airport's runway causes flight delays

Auckland Airport's runway is open again after its closure earlier this afternoon meant planes were unable to land.

A graphic showing the flight paths of aircraft inbound to Auckland on January 24 2020, with long holding-pattern trails visible. Source: FlightRadar24

The airport confirmed to 1 NEWS that the runway is open again following the closure.

Air New Zealand told 1 NEWS: "Auckland Airport runway was temporarily closed due to debris found on the runway".

"This has reopened and services are resuming with some minor delays".

In an earlier statement Air New Zealand said a number of its regional services have been affected due the runway closure.

"Six turboprop aircraft due to arrive at Auckland Airport were diverted to Tauranga, Rotorua and Hamilton, where they will refuel before continuing to Auckland"

"Four regional flights due to depart Auckland Airport have also been delayed."

There has been no impact to the airline’s jet services.