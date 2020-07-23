A close-up look at what 5G technology will mean for everyday Kiwis

With the widespread launch of 5G technology in New Zealand fast approaching, 1 NEWS takes a look at how it will affect our everyday lives.

The most visible example may end up being driverless cars.

While the big auto companies have been trialling autonomous vehicles for a while now, the ultra-fast, near-instantaneous data speeds of 5G is the gamebreaker that makes them viable.

Sensors on self-driving cars will connect to other vehicles, road sensors, traffic lights in a bid to mimic human reflexes.

Many experts consider them safer than human-controlled cars.

Moving to the operating theatre and 5G is set to have a big impact on healthcare.

High-quality video streaming and other real-time data means a doctor will be able to use monitoring technology to give you a detailed check-up without leaving the office.

The technology will also give us access to medical specialists from around the world.

For instance, a surgeon in the US could control robotic equipment to operate on someone here in New Zealand.

The procedure is more cost-effective and is already taking place in other parts of the world.