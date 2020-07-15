It was a close, two-person race last night as National picked its new leader, 1 NEWS understands

It was a close call as the National Party picked its leader and deputy leader last night, 1 NEWS understands.

It's understood Mark Mitchell was the other MP putting his hand up for the top spot, while Paul Goldsmith contested for the deputy leader position.

However, it was Judith Collins who came out as the party's third leader since May at about 9.30pm.

"If anyone can do tough and dig in and prove that they've got it then it's Judith," National MP Paula Bennett said.

In a shock announcement yesterday morning, Todd Muller said he was resigning as leader "effective immediately". He will stay on as MP for the Bay of Plenty.

"It has become clear to me that I am not the best person to be leader of the Opposition and leader of the New Zealand National Party at this critical time for New Zealand," he wrote in a statement

"The role has taken a heavy toll on me personally, and on my family, and this has become untenable from a health perspective."

Simon Bridges, who was rolled as the party's leader by Mr Muller in May, took a sympathetic tone yesterday.

"It's sad, I know being leader of the Opposition is the toughest job in politics," he said.

Speaking as leader for the first time last night, though, Ms Collins said she wouldn't let Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern "get away with any nonsense when it comes to our economy and doing her job".