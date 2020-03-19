Close eye on Sydney outbreak as travel bubble stays open

Quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and New South Wales remains in place but health officials are keeping a close eye on the Sydney outbreak.

A file image of a woman in an airport wearing a face mask. Source: Pexels

There have now been 21 cases of community transmission reported in Sydney over the last week alone, with the outbreak now reaching a "critical phase".

The Ministry of Health is continuing to monitor the situation, deeming the Covid-19 health risk to New Zealand as low.

More than 6000 people were contacted by contact tracers last week after arriving in the country from New South Wales before last Wednesday, when the state’s first community infection was announced.

So far, 16 people locally have been identified as having visited locations of interest in Sydney.

“The majority of these contacts self-identified through Healthline and have been provided appropriate health advice to stay home and get tested,” they said.

Five of the group have been made to self-isolate for 14 days, having to test negative twice during that period.

The remaining 11 tested had to self-isolate until returning a negative day five test.

Meanwhile, Queensland officials announced over the weekend a flight attendant had tested positive for the virus.

New Zealand health officials also determined no need to pause the travel bubble with the state, as the public health risk is low.

Anyone who visited the DFO outlet shop at Brisbane Airport between 4-4.30pm or the Portuguese Family Centre from 7pm on 19 June is urged to contact Healthline.

Information relating to locations of interest in New South Wales can be found here.

While details about Queensland virus exposure sites can be found here.

NZ-Victoria bubble pause to lift from 11.59pm.

After almost a month of paused travel between Victoria and New Zealand, quarantine-free travel is set to resume from midnight.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced yesterday travellers will no longer need to have a pre-departure test taken.

However, passengers are urged to monitor for symptoms and stay up to date with exposure sites listed on the Victorian Health website.

No new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand's MIQ, none in community.

The Ministry of Health announced there have been no new cases of coronavirus to report in the country in the past 24 hours.

Two previously reported cases have since recovered, taking the number of active cases down to 20.

Another previous case has since been reclassified as under investigation.

New Zealand's total confirmed number of Covid-19 infections is 2363.