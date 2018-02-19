Close encounter with drone was nearly 'catastrophic', rescue copter pilot says

Westpac Rescue Helicopters is calling for more awareness about drone safety after a “very close call” with one of the remotely operated gadgets on Sunday evening.
Pilot James Taylor was flying on an urgent mission to a multiple-person car accident in Northland when the crew spotted the drone.
“We were at 1300 feet (400m) just north of Takapuna, when we saw a drone pass down the right hand side of the aircraft, just below the skids and 3-4m away,” said Mr Taylor.
“If we had hit the drone it would have definitely done serious damage to the helicopter, possibly catastrophic if it had hit a rotor blade or other critical components,” he added.
“If it had hit the windscreen, it would almost certainly have broken it and injured the crew.”
New Zealand's CAA Drone Regulations state that drones must be visible by the operator at all times and are not to be flown higher than 120 metres above ground level.