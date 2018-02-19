Close encounter with drone was nearly 'catastrophic', rescue copter pilot says

Westpac Rescue Helicopters is calling for more awareness about drone safety after a “very close call” with one of the remotely operated gadgets on Sunday evening.

Pilot James Taylor was flying on an urgent mission to a multiple-person car accident in Northland when the crew spotted the drone.

“We were at 1300 feet (400m) just north of Takapuna, when we saw a drone pass down the right hand side of the aircraft, just below the skids and 3-4m away,” said Mr Taylor.

“If we had hit the drone it would have definitely done serious damage to the helicopter, possibly catastrophic if it had hit a rotor blade or other critical components,” he added.

“If it had hit the windscreen, it would almost certainly have broken it and injured the crew.”