Close to $1.8 million raised to keep the doors of Dunedin's Cadbury Factory open

An initiative to keep the doors of Dunedin's Cadbury Factory open has raised close to $1.8 million since it was established yesterday. 

Dunedin city councillor Jim O'Malley is the architect behind the bid and he's trying to raise $20 million to stop the factory closing for good.

If successful, the factory would make Pineapple Lumps, Jaffas and Chocolate Fish.

People are being asked to indicate on the website ownthefactory that if the venture gets to the money-raising phase how much they would be willing to invest.

Mr O'Malley is working as a private citizen. The bid is not linked to the city council.

Manufacturing is due to finish at the Cadbury factory in March next year.

Mr O'Malley told TVNZ 1's Breakfast Programme the campaign has received "an incredibly good response" from the public.

"I was pretty nervous yesterday morning but we had 70,000 come in in the first hour yesterday after morning radio and getting past $1.5 million in the first day is very exciting," Mr O'Malley said. 

"It is an iconic thing for our city and for New Zealand."

He said he was surprised that the largest number of people to pledge money to the campaign came from Auckland.

The public is being asked to help back the initiative to keep the factory open.
"I thought we would've have more people from Dunedin. I was surprised at the level of interest outside of the city, it's a whole national thing."

Mr O'Malley said he is trying to raise over $10 million from the interest drive and "then we will get the rest of it from other sources" to make up the calculated $20 million. 

The factory would kick into gear in August next year and eventually employ 69 people over three years.

For more than 80 years, the Dunedin factory has produced Cadbury products for consumers in New Zealand and Australia.

A plan to rescue part of Cadbury's Dunedin operation is gathering momentum.
Cadbury's Dunedin factory processes more than 30 tonnes of liquid chocolate a day and employs just under 300 full time staff and around 100 seasonal workers.

