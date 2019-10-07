Clock ticking for voters to have their say in local body elections

There’s only a week left until voting closes for Kiwis to bid for their local mayor, councillors, community and district health board members and in some cases, a licensing trust representative.

But there’s still time to enrol and vote.

To enrol, people need to go online or get in touch with the Electoral Commission.

Eligible voters must be enrolled by Friday and have cast their vote by midday Saturday.

With voter turnout at an all-time low, one expert says the public are often uninformed about what decision to make.