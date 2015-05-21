 

Clipboard sucked into Jetstar engine at Auckland Airport

A clipboard left in an engine cowling during pre-flight checks was "ingested" into a Jetstar Airbus A320 before it took off from Auckland bound for Sydney, with the plane later forced to return to New Zealand.

An Australian Transport Safety Bureau report into last October's incident released today said Jetstar had updated its aircraft dispatch procedures after the leading hand placed his clipboard into the engine cowling to protect paperwork from wind and rain.

"While preparing the aircraft for departure the leading hand placed a clipboard in the right engine which was subsequently ingested during start-up," the ATSB report found.

"During the (subsequent) walk-around the dispatcher noticed the clipboard in the right engine but, believing it would be retrieved prior to the aircraft departing, the dispatcher did not notify the leading hand or supervisor of the foreign object debris as per company procedures."

