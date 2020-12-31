Climbers rescued from Aoraki/Mt Cook after high-altitude rock slide

Two climbers have been rescued from an altitude of 1800 metres in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park.

The injured climber being loaded on to the helicopter. Source: Supplied

The Maritime Rescue Co-ordination Centre said the climbers were caught in a rock slide in steep terrain last night.

Search co-ordinator Neville Blackmore said the pair, a man and a woman in their 50s, activated the distress function on their GPS tracker, which may well have saved the injured climber's life.

The man suffered a broken arm, concussion and a gashed leg.

Rockslide on Mt Cook, photographed by Mt Cook Ski Planes & Helicopters. Source: Mt Cook Ski Planes & Helicopters

The other climber was relatively unharmed — she roped the injured party onto the slope.