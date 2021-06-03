TODAY |

Climber rescued after falling 150m on Mount Torlesse

Ryan Boswell, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A climber has been rescued after falling down the side of Mount Torlesse in Canterbury. 

The man needed to be wrenched out of the icy terrain after breaking his leg and wrist. Source: 1 NEWS

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter, as well as a backup rescue helicopter, were deployed from Christchurch after two emergency locator beacons were activated after midday. 

Spokesperson Simon Duncan said the 35-year-old had fallen 150m down the mountain, before slipping another 200m. 

He told 1 NEWS the man needed to be wrenched to safety out of the icy terrain, where he was with a climbing party. 

The man is now in a stable condition at Christchurch Hospital after breaking his leg and wrist.

