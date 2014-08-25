Climber dies after falling several hundred metres on Mt Aspiring

A male mountaineer has fallen to his death from the north-west ridge of Mt Aspiring in the South Island's Southern Alps.

Mount Aspiring

The man fell from the buttress area on to the Therma Glacier, a fall of several hundred metres.

A volunteer Wanaka Search and Rescue alpine rescue team located and recovered the male this afternoon in an operation lasting over three hours.

Police say no details are currently available on the man's age or nationality, but he is believed to be a visitor to New Zealand.

Wanaka Police Search and Rescue were alerted to the fall by satellite phone around midday from a guided climbing party, who met the victim's climbing partner on the mountain.

The climbing partner was uninjured.