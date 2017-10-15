 

Climber critically injured in fall at Arthurs Pass

1 NEWS
A climber is in a critical condition after he fell at Arthurs Pass just after midday today.

A police spokesperson has told 1 NEWS a party of six climbers activated a personal locator beacon after one of their members was seriously injured in a fall.

The injured climber was transferred to Christchurch Hospital by helicopter.

A spokesperson for the Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand says the incident occurred on Mount Harper, west of Arthurs Pass.

Two helicopters from Christchurch and Greymouth were deployed to the scene, due to the severity of the injuries, the spokesperson said.

Waimakariri River, Arthur's Pass, Canterbury.
Waimakariri River, Arthur's Pass, Canterbury. Source: Supplied
