Climate emergency declaration still possible for NZ Parliament, Green leaders say

New Zealand's Youth Parliament, a mock Parliamentary experience for young New Zealanders, today declared a climate emergency.

It's a move that initially failed in the real halls of power. But it is still on the cards for New Zealand, Green Party co-leader James Shaw insisted today.

"We're working on something," he told 1 NEWS.

Auckland, Nelson, Hutt City, Kāpiti, Wellington City, Porirua and Hawke's Bay regional councils are among those that have declared climate emergencies. The Government, howeverr, did not follow - voting down a bid by Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick to declare a climate emergency.

"What the UK Parliament has done has been great because it has come from Parliament, but Chlöe had a go as a member of Parliament to try and get a resolution of the House," Mr Shaw said. "It basically fell over on procedure. We're working through how to make it work."

Britain's Parliament approved a motion to declare a climate emergency on May 1 - showing a non-legally binding will on the issue, according to the BBC.

"I think it's fantastic what they're doing," the Climate Change Minister said of the Youth Parliament's declaration.

"It's not that they understand the issues any more, but what they do understand is this is the world they're going to inherit.

"Their sense of frustration [is] that adults who should of had the duty of care over their futures have basically traded it away. It is an extraordinary thing when not just this nation, but around the world our own teenagers are marching in the streets to protest lack of action by adults."

Fellow co-leader Marama Davidson said many youth were pushing for a system change.

"They get that this is not just tinkering here and there, that we have to overhaul the way we approach every area of our lives," she said.

Chlöe Swarbrick’s youth MP Luke Wijohn put forward a motion today in Youth Parliament to declare a climate emergency.

"Rangatahi my age can’t vote, so the least politicians can do is pay attention to what we’re saying is necessary to protect our future," he said.

Later that day Mr Wijohn told the House, "If we, the ones most affected by the destruction of our planet, do not want do anything then who the hell do we expect to do something for us? Change is coming, this is about what we do right now."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in June it was the "action that matters", and that the Government is making "good progress" via the Zero Carbon Bill.

National MP Todd Muller also in June said he understood the sentiment of a climate change emergency, but dismissed it as "really just symbolism".

"There's no plan or action plan that sits behind it," he said.

"I think what really matters in climate change debate and policy is action."

Ms Swarbrick said today the youth MPs were "recognising the need for urgent and immediate climate action".

"It should be called what it is, an emergency."



