TODAY |

Climate contributes to New Zealand's warmest winter ever recorded

Source:  1 NEWS

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research says this winter was New Zealand's warmest ever recorded, and that climate change played a part.

Your playlist will load after this ad

If you’ve busted out your t-shirts and jandals already, you’re not alone. Source: 1 NEWS

The measurements were based on NIWA's measurements from seven stations across New Zealand, which have been collecting data since 1909.

This year's warm winter means that seven of the 10 warmest winters ever recorded here have taken place after 2000.

On average, the 2020 winter was 1.14C warmer than usual, just nudging out winter of 2013 from the warmest-ever spot, which was 1.08C above average.

Snowfall on first day of spring turns parts of South Island into winter wonderland

NIWA said seventeen locations across New Zealand observed record-breaking average winter temperatures, with 53 other locations ranking within their top four warmest winters.

Forecaster Ben Noll said there were several factors involved in the warm winter:

- Climate change.

- More sub-tropical northeasterly winds that usual, especially in the North Island.

- Higher than usual sea surface temperatures than usual.

- Higher-than-usual air pressure, especially in the east.

The highest recorded temperature over winter was 25.1C on August 30 in Timaru.

The lowest was -12.3C on June 14 in Middlemarch.

New Zealand
Weather News
Climate Change
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:40
Survivor confirms livestock ship carrying missing New Zealanders capsized, sunk in storm
2
Paula Bennett reveals her new job after departing politics
3
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirms he has Covid-19
4
Jacinda Ardern outlines what Cabinet will consider at tomorrow's alert level review
5
Napier man, 87, who drove ride-on lawnmower to supermarket after car stolen gets help from police
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:54

After decades of campaigning, Christchurch Hospital finally has a helipad
00:26

Online gambling helps Sky City make profit this year, despite Covid-19 lockdown setbacks

Kidnapper who severed woman's finger over drug debt sent to prison
00:40

Survivor confirms livestock ship carrying missing New Zealanders capsized, sunk in storm