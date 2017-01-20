 

Climate change talks in Antarctica to be broadcast today, coinciding with Scott Base's 60th anniversary

TEDxScottBase is set to broadcast, coinciding with the 60th anniversary of New Zealand's Antarctica research station, Scott Base. 

The goal is to "turbo charge the climate change conversation" while marking New Zealand's remarkable history in Antarctica. 

Antarctica New Zealand has recorded the series of TEDxScottBase talks, given by ten internationally recognised speakers, on location at the base a week ago. 

The talks will be broadcast online today at 9am, 2pm and 7pm.

New Zealand was one of the first countries to set up in Antarctica when the original Scott Base, built by a team led by Sir Edmund Hillary, opened with a flag-raising ceremony on January 20, 1957.

"For the six decades since, we have been at the forefront of scientific research and exploration on the ice," Antarctica New Zealand chief executive Peter Beggs said earlier.

The ten speakers are:

Dr Dan Barry, American astronaut

Ashlan Cousteau, veteran journalist, adventurer and advocate for the environment

Gin Wigmore, one of New Zealand's favourite and most-awarded musicians

Anthony Powell, multi-award winning filmmaker behind the documentary Antarctica: A Year on Ice

Jane Ussher, New Zealand's foremost portrait photographer and Member of the NZ Order of Merit, she also went to Antarctica in 2008 to photograph Scott and Shackleton huts

Professor Gary Wilson, has led more than 20 expeditions to the Antarctic and Subantarctic Islands

Dr Christina Hulbe, scientist currently investigating the Ross Ice Shelf, the largest floating ice mass on the planet.

Professor Craig Cary, scientist looking at the vast microbial life in the McMurdo Dry Valleys

Jeremy Moon and Claudia Batten, two business people well know in in the sustainable business movement in New Zealand and internationally.

