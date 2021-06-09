Climate change report finds NZ not on track to meet 2050 emissions targets

A high-powered report looking at New Zealand's action on climate change shows the country is not on track to meet its 2050 emission targets – with the Prime Minister describing the road ahead as "steep and tough at times", but also achievable.

Ināia tonu nei: The Time is now, includes an estimation of the cost of lack of action – a price tag of 2.3 per cent of GDP by 2050, almost double the cost of acting now.

"Today is a huge milestone in a movement, and in a transition we must make," Jacinda Ardern said from Parliament. "Acting now is not a choice, it is imperative. Acting now makes more economic sense than waiting."

"It is safer, smarter and cheaper to act now."

Slashing New Zealand's emissions to meet its targets and international obligations require ambitious changes, the report stated.

It would require "us do to things differently in the decades to come", said Climate Commission Chair Rod Carr.

"We are going to need to move sooner to do more. There are many pathways New Zealand has to transition to this thriving low transmission economy. We just need to get onto it now."

Those pathways included altering the Emissions Trading Scheme, accelerate the switch to low emissions fuels, reduce emissions from waste and to introduce policies, incentives, and tools to speed up emission reduction in agriculture.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the advice was New Zealand needed "to build on the foundations we have laid, and that we need to do it quickly".

"Of the many challenges we face, the climate crisis is the one that will shape the lives of our children and grandchildren the most.

"I want them to look back on the release of this advice as a turning point. The moment that the whole of government realised that there is a job for everyone in bringing about a clean, stable future in which they can thrive."

Jo Hendy of the Commission said that emissions increased in 2020, "meaning New Zealand has a slightly harder job to do".

She said in feedback from the draft report, the Commission heard very clearly from Māori that we need to strengthen Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles in our work".

"We cannot make this transition without working in partnership with iwi Māori."