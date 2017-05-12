Climate change protesters occupy ANZ bank in Dunedin - and sing Rick Astley's 80s hit Never Gonna Give You Up

OnDemand
DUKE
TV Guide
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
A review by engineering consultants warns diesel trains bought from China have "a very high failure rate".
The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.
Corin Dann, in China to hear President Xi's Silk Road ideas, asks if NZ will benefit.
The fourth annual Kiwi Boogie is a chance for elite thrill seekers to hone their craft.
Oracle have released on board vision of the moment their boat capsized.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More