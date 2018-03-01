 

Climate change cyclists finish ride from Auckland to cheers at Parliament

A group of young Kiwis today ended an epic journey from Auckland to Wellington by bicycle.

MPs joined other supporters of the young riders to greet them after their journey to promote the Zero Carbon Act.
It was all to raise awareness of climate change and to urge the Government to pass the Zero Carbon Act. 

This act is about pushing to have zero net carbon emissions in New Zealand by 2050. 

The cyclist's journey took them 12 days to complete, with Cyclone Gita making things a bit rough along the way. 

Throughout the journey they stopped in to spread their message to people at councils, community meetings, schools and other locations. 

The six riders crossed the finish line at Parliament today where they were greeted by supporters and MPs.

By Katie Stevenson

Climate Change

